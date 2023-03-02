Forest of Saint-Germain north

Started in March 2025, the replacement of the Saut-de-Mouton railway structure continues in the forest. For the SNCF Réseau teams, it is a question of developing a new structure that will allow the T13 tram to span the railway tracks of the national network. After an express removal of the old structure at the beginning of May, the teams managed to install the new bridge deck in just one weekend, at the beginning of July. After finishing work, SNCF Réseau will hand over the structure to Île-de-France Mobilités, which will build the tramway platform there from 2026.