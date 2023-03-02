The declaration of public utility of the 2018 project

The 2018 supplementary public inquiry

A single additional public inquiry on the extension of the T13 tram was carried out from 8 January to 9 February 2018. This is a mandatory regulatory procedure for works, structures or development projects such as the extension of the T13 tram. Defined by the Environmental Code, it informs the public and gives them a voice. The so-called single public inquiry concerned the declaration of public utility and the compatibility of urban planning documents.

An additional public inquiry is necessary when the initial project submitted to the inquiry prior to the declaration of public utility has been substantially modified following the conclusions of the commission of inquiry. This was the case with the project to extend the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères: the initial route presented to the 2014 public inquiry had been redefined to cross the city centre of Poissy and propose a connection with the extended E line to Mantes-la-Jolie at Poissy station.

Conducted under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry appointed by the Administrative Court of Versailles, the additional public inquiry focused on both the declaration of public utility and the compatibility of urban planning documents. It presented the advantages and disadvantages of the alternative route compared to the initial route, in terms of its impact on the environment and human health. For five weeks, in the three municipalities crossed by the project, everyone was able to ask questions and give their opinion. 1,039 observations were collected.

In its final report, the commission of inquiry unanimously issued a favourable opinion on the T13 tram extension project, declared of public interest by the prefect of Yvelines on 6 December 2018.

On the site's media library, you will find the documents on the additional public inquiry from 8 January to Friday 9 February 2018.

The ongoing consultation of 2017

At the end of the 2016 supplementary consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités committed to continuing the T13 tram extension project by meeting the expectations expressed by the participants. About fifty meetings have been held with the local authorities concerned, State services and associations, and additional studies have been carried out on the Saint-Exupéry and Gambetta districts. The results were presented at two public meetings held in Poissy in January and July 2017, each of which brought together about a hundred residents.

The consultations of 2016 and 2017 contributed to the development of the supplementary principle diagram and the additional public inquiry file necessary to submit the refined project to the public opinion.

On the site's media library, you will find the documents on the ongoing consultation of 2017.

The 2016 complementary consultation

At the end of the first consultation in 2013 and the single public inquiry in 2014, the project owners studied a new route to best meet the needs of the inhabitants and allow as many people as possible to benefit from the tramway.

A new route for the extension of the T13 tram passing through the centre of Poissy to serve the Poissy RER station has been studied. This amendment led to the organisation of a new consultation and a new public inquiry.

The new consultation on the amended draft took place from 7 March to 8 April 2016 and resulted in 862 opinions. Comments focused on:

The insertion of the urban route: limiting noise and visual pollution, positioning the stations well;

Land impacts: quantifying and optimising the rights of way required for the project, particularly on Boulevard Gambetta and Rue Adrienne Bolland, and maintaining continuous consultation with local residents;

The improvement of the service to the Poissy Technopark and the Chêne feuillu sector in Achères;

The good articulation of the extension of the T13 tram with the redevelopment of Poissy station and existing and future modes of transport;

The continuity of cycle routes and the preservation of pedestrian paths;

Regular public information on the progress of the project.

On the site's media library, you will find the documents on the complementary consultation from 7 March to 8 April 2016.