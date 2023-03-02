The 2024 public environmental inquiry

The public environmental inquiry into the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères took place from Saturday 15 June to Monday 15 July inclusive, under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry.

This environmental public inquiry aimed to ensure public information and participation. Your opinions and proposals were collected throughout the duration of the survey. They gave rise to a report and a reasoned conclusion by the committee of inquiry. This report was then studied by the project owners, Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Réseau. Finally, the State services have given their opinion on the environmental authorisation. After an in-depth analysis, the environmental authorisation order was signed on 27 November 2024, validating the continuation of the project in compliance with environmental standards and thus kicking off the first preparatory work from the end of the year.