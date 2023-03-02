The initial declaration of public utility of 2014

The initial public interest survey of 2014

The initial public inquiry on the extension of the T13 tram between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères took place from 16 June to 26 July 2014 in the three municipalities concerned by the project. It concerned the initial version of the project and was carried out under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry appointed by the administrative court of Versailles. It made it possible to collect 121 observations.

In particular, the Yvelines Department has highlighted the impossibility of making a short-term connection with the Paris Saint-Lazare/Mantes-la-Jolie line at the Achères-Chêne feuillu station in the short term, before the commissioning of the new Paris Normandy Line, due to the saturation of the current infrastructure in this sector. He wanted the route of the T13 Tram extension to be reconsidered to allow a connection with the Poissy RER station.

In its final report, the commission of inquiry gave a favourable opinion on the declaration of public utility for the extension of the T13 tram, with 3 reservations and 4 recommendations. Reserve No. 3 asked the project owners to study the feasibility of an urban route in Poissy via the RER station.

On the site's media library, you can find the documents on the public inquiry from 16 June to 15 July 2014.

The initial consultation 2013-2014

The extension of the T13 tram, due to the scale of the project, the challenges for residents and users and the potential impacts on the territory, was the subject of numerous discussions with local stakeholders and the population during an initial consultation phase. It was then submitted to the public opinion through a public inquiry.

The preliminary consultation of 2013

A first consultation was organised from 15 April to 17 May 2013 ahead of the single public inquiry on the extension of the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères. It presented the route in its initial version, 9.7 km long: the T13 tram then took the tracks of the Grande Ceinture de Saint-Germain-en-Laye to its entrance into Achères, with a station at the level of the old Poissy Grande Ceinture station. The second station, the terminus, was located near the Achères-Ville RER station. A third station was planned in the longer term in the Chêne feuillu sector, in Achères, subject to the commissioning of the new Paris Normandy Line and the creation of a station of the RER E extended to the west.

564 opinions were collected during the preliminary consultation. The main observations raised related to:

The restructuring of the bus network in connection with the extension of the T13 tram, for a complementary and efficient service to the territory;

Limiting impacts on natural areas: ensuring the quality of compensatory measures and the living environment along the route;

The optimization of the project schedule after the declaration of public utility has been pronounced;

Regular public information on the design and implementation of the project.

The preliminary consultation made it possible to draw up the schematic diagram for the extension of the T13 tram and the public inquiry file.

On the site's media library, you will find documents on the consultation from 15 April to 17 May 2013.