Forest compensation related to land clearing
The terms of compensation for land clearing are defined in the environmental ticket authorisation order. The surface area to be compensated is calculated according to a multiplier coefficient set at 4.6. The area to be compensated is therefore 65.8789 ha (i.e. 14.3215 ha X 4.6). Compensation can be made in the form of new afforestation but also silvicultural improvement work.
- New afforestation: Île-de-France Mobilités is planning compensation in the form of new afforestation for a total area of 14.9670 ha, i.e. 13.3970 ha in the municipality of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Ile d'en Haut) and 1.57 ha on the former major railway ring in the heart of the Saint Germain forest massif. These afforestations must be carried out within a maximum period of 5 years after the commissioning of the T13.
- Silvicultural improvement work: the project finances large areas (50.92 ha) of silvicultural improvement work in the forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, for which the implementation period has been set at 20 years. The silvicultural improvement work will be carried out by the National Forestry Office (ONF) as part of five-year agreements with Île-de-France Mobilités. They are complementary to the work already carried out in the context of current forest management by the ONF.
Accompanying measures are also planned:
- a forest afforestation area covering an area of 6 hectares is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités within the future Maubuisson Forest, in the Val d'Oise department, 1 km as the crow flies from the St-Germain forest;
- around the Travellers' area in Saint-Germain-en-Laye: landscaping is also planned.
Additional requirements: stepped selvedges
Forest edges will be created around the T13 phase 2 Tram on two separate sections in the forest: one to the north of the national forest, the other in the southern forest of the national forest on either side of the extended T13 Tram.