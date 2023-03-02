Poissy Centre - Gambetta
Restitutions riveraines et travaux concessionnaires
Photo of the riverside restitution work on Boulevard Gambetta
Shoreline restoration work is taking place along Boulevard Gambetta, between Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Boulevard Devaux, until October. These operations involve making the boulevard one-way until the end of September.
Various concession works are also being carried out by CUGPSEO, Enedis, GRDF and Orange:
- At the intersection with Rue Charles Maréchal, from the end of September to the beginning of October, involving alternating car traffic on Boulevard Gambetta.
- Between Boulevard Devaux and Boulevard de la Paix from 15 September to 3 October.
- Between Avenue du Maréchal Foch and Boulevard Devaux until 2026.