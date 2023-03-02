Poissy La Bruyère

In September, the work to fill in the underground quarries carried out by SNCF Réseau was completed on the railway embankment located between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre, Rue des Capucines, Impasse Hervieux and the beginning of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye forest.

Several boreholes have been dug to access the quarries and fill them by injection. This step is essential to guarantee the stability of the soils that will support the future tramway.

As the wells dug can reach a depth of up to 15 meters, access to the site is strictly forbidden for your safety and that of your children. Please respect the signage set up around the area.