Poissy La Bruyère
Filling in the quarries under the railway embankment
In September, the work to fill in the underground quarries carried out by SNCF Réseau was completed on the railway embankment located between Avenue Fernand Lefebvre, Rue des Capucines, Impasse Hervieux and the beginning of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye forest.
Several boreholes have been dug to access the quarries and fill them by injection. This step is essential to guarantee the stability of the soils that will support the future tramway.
As the wells dug can reach a depth of up to 15 meters, access to the site is strictly forbidden for your safety and that of your children. Please respect the signage set up around the area.
Creation of the base camp
Located behind the old station of the Grande Ceinture, the SNCF base camp has been operational since mid-July 2025. This building, composed of offices, rest rooms and technical rooms, houses the field teams working on the Tram 13 construction sites. Romain, the local agent for Tram T13, has also set up his office there.
Retrait des ponts d’entrée de Ville
Photo of Avenue de Versailles without the rail bridge
The two rail bridges of the Grande Ceinture, one spanning Avenue Fernand Lefebvre and the other Avenue de Versailles, were removed this summer.
At the level of Avenue de Versailles, finishing work and the creation of a retaining wall are being carried out around the area of the rail bridge on Avenue de Versailles until 2026. The entire area is marked and protected to ensure the safety of pedestrians.
Riparian returns
Along Rue de la Bruyère and Avenue de Versailles (between the intersection with Rue de la Bruyère and Avenue du Maréchal Foch), riverside restitution operations take place at the end of November. These include the reconstruction of fences, the return of parking spaces and demolitions.