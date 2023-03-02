Poissy - Saint-Exupéry district
- The work to divert the sewerage networks by the Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community is nearing completion at the level of Rue Saint-Sébastien with a return to normal car traffic. New concession operations will be carried out by Enedis along Rue Saint-Sébastien until October, as well as at the end of Rue Adrienne Bolland in October and November. Orange and SFR are carrying out their operations on an ad hoc basis at the intersections of the streets perpendicular to Rue Adrienne Bolland until the end of September.
- On Rue Adrienne Bolland, after the earthworks of the embankment between the traffic lane and the railway tracks, the construction of a retaining wall is still in progress.
- At the end of Rue Adrienne Bolland, the pavilions located on the right-of-way of the future tramway at the end of the cul-de-sac are being demolished until the end of September. Continuous information is maintained for local residents, particularly regarding the methodology used to minimise impacts, such as dust emissions and the circulation of machinery.
Live from the construction site
