Poissy Europe

The operations of the Urban Community in the centre of the Boulevard de l'Europe are coming to an end. However, work continues along Boulevard Gambetta, up to the intersection of Boulevard de la Paix, and on one side of the Carrefour de l'Europe. They will end in mid-October and involve the closure of one of the traffic lanes but the maintenance of both directions of traffic thanks to a car alternation throughout the period.

The Boulevard de l'Europe is affected by riparian returns from mid-September to early October. The same applies to the section of Boulevard Gambetta between Boulevard de la Paix and the Carrefour de l'Europe, from mid-October to the end of November.