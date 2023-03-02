Forest of Saint-Germain south

In the forest of Saint-Germain Sud, just before the golf course, SNCF Réseau teams are building the new Mare aux Boeuf bridge. In the long term, this completely redesigned structure will allow walkers and golfers, but also large fauna (wild boars, hinds, roe deer, etc.) to cross the tramway tracks in complete safety. A similar passage will be created on the other side of the golf course, just before the entrance to Poissy, at the level of the Volières.