Works - Widening of the road on the RN7, east side

Athis-Mons - Road widening works - RN7 on the east side

As part of the preparatory work for the T7 tram, road widening work is necessary along the RN7.

What does the work consist of?

The road works aim to widen the carriageway of the RN7, by reducing the sidewalks, to maintain a maximum of 2x2 lanes of traffic. These developments are temporary: the final developments will be carried out at the end of the T7 tramway extension project.

Where will the work be carried out and how long will it last?

The work will take place in Athis-Mons from 19 August until the end of October, along Avenue François Mitterrand (RN7), from Rue René Charton to Rue Henri Hamel.

What will it change?

For pedestrians:

• Pedestrian paths are maintained, some pedestrian crossings will be moved.

• Access to neighbouring homes, shops and car park entrances is maintained.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be redesigned, but will not be diverted, in the Province-Paris direction. • No changes will be made in the Paris-Province direction.

For parking:

• No parking spaces will be removed

For public transport:

• No changes during the work.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.