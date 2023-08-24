Concession and preparatory work kicks off

On the RN7, the tram will run in the centre of the road. It is therefore necessary to take advantage of this space to build the extension of the tramway.

To free up this space, while keeping car traffic in 2×2 lanes as much as possible, underpasses will be removed and trees, particularly located above these underpasses, must be cut.

The concession works will consist of moving the networks (gas, electricity, water, etc.) located under the future tramway tracks. During network maintenance operations, the circulation of the T7 tram will not be affected.

The work will start on Avenue François Mitterrand on the RN7 in Athis-Mons in two phases:

The first from February 6 for a period of about one week

The second from February 20 for a duration of about one week

