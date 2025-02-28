Work - Tree cutting - Observatory sector

Tree cutting in the Observatory sector

In the context of the upcoming arrival of the T7 tram and the creation of the

"Observatory", developments must be carried out.

What does the work consist of?

As part of the T7 tramway project, a space must be freed up at the level of the future Observatory station. To do this, 13 trees located in front of the Ducastel room must be cut. This intervention will be carried out after the visit of an ecologist.

How long will this work last?

The work will take place from February 28 to March 5, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Access to Ducastel Park will be maintained during the intervention.

• Pedestrian paths will be slightly reduced

when disposing of cutting products.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will not be impacted.

For parking:

• Parking will not be impacted.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.