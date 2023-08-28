Works – Pollution test Marx Dormoy underpass

Publication date: August 18, 2023

What does this work involve?

Essential and regulatory, carrying out pollution tests will guarantee the safety of workers and local residents during the work. The objective is to ensure that there are no components in the soil such as asbestos or hydrocarbons. Soil samples will be taken at the entrance to the so-called "Marx Dormoy" underpasses and in the middle of the RN7.

How long will they last?

To limit disruptions to traffic, these samples will take place at night. They will last about two weeks.

Night samples will take place the week of August 21.

What does this change?

• Disturbances will be limited around the underpass.

• Traffic will be maintained in each direction, with a speed limit upstream of the construction areas (to guarantee the safety of workers).