Work – Demolition work on the central medians begins

Publication date: March 9, 2023

Demolition work on the central medians has begun.

What does this work involve?

On the RN7, the tramway lanes will be created in the centre of the road. It is therefore necessary to remove the central medians (TPC).

How long will they last?

Phase 1: from 13 March in Juvisy-sur-Orge, for a period of about one week.

Phase 2: from 20 March in Athis-Mons, for a period of about one week.

The installation of the markings for the delimitation of the road works right-of-way will be carried out during the night of Sunday 12/03/2023 to Monday 13/03/2023 from 00:30 am. This is in order to limit traffic problems on the RN7 as much as possible and to guarantee the safety of the teams during the installation of the markings.

What does this change?

Noise pollution could be caused during these operations. They will be limited as much as possible.

Motorists will be able to travel on 2 lanes in each direction.

Parking spaces will be removed at the level of the work zones to maintain these 2 lanes of traffic in each direction.

A one-off reduction to 1 lane in each direction will be implemented only between Rue Nouvelle and Rue Charles Legendre in the North-South direction (the road is narrower there).

The speed will be limited upstream of the construction zones, in order to guarantee the safety of the workers.

We apologize for the inconvenience and rest assured that we are committed to minimizing disruption to your daily life.

We thank you for your understanding.