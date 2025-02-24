Works - Pedestrian underpass Observatory

Demolition of the Observatory Pedestrian Underpass

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to demolish and fill in the underground pedestrian passage known as the "Observatory".

What does the work consist of?

As part of the T7 tramway project, the "Observatory" pedestrian underpass on the RN7 is to be removed. After an asbestos removal phase and a vibration study near the Camille Flammarion Observatory, its demolition and filling will begin.

How long will this work last?

The work will take place for two months excluding weekends, from February 24 to May 31, 2025, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The demolition and filling of the pedestrian crossing will take place in two phases.

Phase 1: West side, from February 24 to April 17.

Phase 2: east side, from April 17 to May 31.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

Access to the shops and the neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

Pedestrian paths will no longer be possible in the underpass, permanently. To cross the RN7 safely, a surface pedestrian crossing was built in August 2024, at the level of Rue de l'Observatoire.

For motorists:

Traffic on the RN7 will not be interrupted but slightly reshuffled.

For parking:

Some parking spaces near the underpass will be temporarily removed for the duration of the work.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.