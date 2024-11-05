Works - Salengro pedestrian underpass

Demolition of the Salengro pedestrian underpass

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the pedestrian underpass known as "Salengro".

What does the work consist of?

Various pedestrian underpasses must be removed in order to allow the passage of the T7 tramway on the RN7. The pedestrian underpass known as "Salengro" must be demolished and filled in.

The demolition and filling of the pedestrian crossing will take place in two phases.

Phase 1: Demolition on the west side

Demolition on the west side Phase 2: Demolition on the east side

How long will they last?

The work will start on October 29 and continue until February 2025.

They will take place during the day (from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and will not be active on weekends.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Pedestrian paths are no longer possible in the underpass, permanently. Temporary air crossings will be set up to cross the RN7.

• Access to shops and neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled but not diverted.

• Rue Roger Salengro will be made one-way during phase 1.

• Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed during the works.

For buses:

• The "Centre commercial Rigolet" bus stop in the Paris-Province direction will be maintained but temporarily moved a few metres in phase 1.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.