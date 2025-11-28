The second T7 Café will be held on Wednesday 10 December in Athis-Mons

Do you have any questions about the extension of the T7 tramway? Would you like to know more about the work underway in your neighbourhood?

This second edition of the T7 Café is an opportunity to discover the project and its main players during a moment of exchange over a hot drink and a snack.



Free admission, event open to all.

Theme: Review of the work of the year 2025 and prospects for future work in 2026

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

From 18:00 to 19:00

Jules Ferry elementary school, in Athis-Mons

31 Av. François Mitterrand, 91200 Athis-Mons

(entrance from the Place du Marché des Gravilliers)

On the program:

✔ A look back at the 2025 work

✔ Focus on the conversion of the Belle Étoile road underpass, which is nearing completion

✔ Announcement of upcoming work in 2026

✔ Q&A session with the project team

✔ More specific and individual exchanges

Other times of exchange like this one will be organized as the work progresses.