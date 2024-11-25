Preparatory work - Observatory sector

WORK INFO

Preparatory work in the Observatory sector

The preparatory work will take place along the RN7, at the level of the future Observatory station, before the Civil Engineering structures.

What does the work consist of?

This work consists of burying and isolating all the concessionary networks of the future underground station while consolidating the foundations of the nearby buildings.

How long will they last?

The work will consist of two phases:

• The first phase will take place from November 25 to December 18, 2024.

• The second phase will take place in the first half of 2025. A second Works Info will be sent in January.

The work will take place during the day, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., and will not be active on weekends or during the end-of-year celebrations.

What will it change?

• For pedestrians:

• Access to shops and neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

• The crossing of the RN7 will not be modified.

• For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled but will not be diverted.

• For parking:

• Parking spaces will be temporarily removed around the site rights-of-way.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.