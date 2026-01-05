Info Works - Rerouting of the Juvisy Park networks - January 2026

As part of the preparatory work for the civil engineering phase for the extension of the T7 tram, the staircase in the City Hall park will be temporarily closed.

What does this work involve?

Diversion work is necessary to move and modify the networks at the level of the park staircase leading to the Juvisy Town Hall.

How long will they last?

The work will take place in 3 phases from January 8 to February 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., excluding weekends.

What does this change?

3 different phases:

• Phase 1: from 08/01 to 13/01

• Work located at the foot of the stairs

• Pedestrian traffic maintained

• Car traffic maintained

• Phase 2: from 13/01 to 28/01

• Work along the staircase

• Closing the stairs

• Pedestrian traffic maintained in the surrounding area

• Car traffic maintained

• Phase 3: from 28/01 to 05/02

• Works at the town hall

• Reopening of the staircase

• Pedestrian traffic maintained

• Adapted car traffic