Info Works - Urban development works - RN7 west Juvisy-sur-Orge - Phase 1

In order to allow the T7 tram to circulate in the centre of the RN7, urban development work is necessary to the west of the RN7.

What does this work involve?

This work aims to set up the final road network of the RN7 as well as prepare for the arrival of the tram platform. They are to be expected from the Pyramide crossroads to Rue Petit.

How long will they last?

The work will take place in several phases: the first phase will last from 26 January 2026 to the end of April 2026 (see plan overleaf). A second Works Info will be distributed ahead of the following phases.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Pedestrian paths are maintained, some pedestrian crossings will be moved.

• Access to neighbouring homes, shops and car park entrances is maintained.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled but no diversion in the Paris-Province direction.

• Both lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions throughout the work.

• Dead-end of Rue Nouvelle and Rue Fromenteau.

• From the RN7, Rue Claude Bernard will only be accessible in the Province–Paris direction.

For parking:

Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed.

For buses:

The "Observatoire Camille Flammarion" and "Pyramide de Juvisy" bus stops are maintained in both directions.