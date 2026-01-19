Info Works – Athis-Mons – New household waste disposal area avenue d'Alsace-Lorraine – RN7 west

Due to the work in progress on the RN7, at the Belle Étoile crossroads, a new household waste disposal area will be set up. Containers will be installed from Monday 19 January and will be located near 4 Avenue d'Alsace-Lorraine (see map below).

The previous drop-off zone located on the lower part of Avenue d'Alsace-Lorraine, on the RN7 side, will therefore no longer be accessible.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.