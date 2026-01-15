Info Works - Completion of the conversion work on the Belle Étoile underpass - January 2026

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To this end, the conversion work on the Belle Étoile road underpass, with a view to accommodating the future tramway platform, is being finalised.

What does the work consist of?

The conversion of the Belle Étoile underpass is part of the project to extend the T7 tram to Juvisy-sur-Orge. When the underpass was demolished in 2025, a rainwater recovery basin for the future tramway platform was built. The next work will aim to install access hatches to ensure the maintenance of this underground pool.

How long will this work last?

The work will take place between January 19 and March 30, 2026. The work will take place during the day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., excluding weekends.

The site rights-of-way will be set up upstream of the work, from Thursday 15 January.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Access to nearby shops and car park entrances will be maintained.

• Some pedestrian paths will be temporarily moved.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled in the Paris-Province direction.

• The crossing of the Belle Étoile crossroads will be maintained for the duration of the work.

• Dead-end of Avenue d'Alsace-Lorraine, which will no longer be accessible from the RN7.

For parking:

• Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed in the vicinity of the Belle Étoile intersection.

For public transport:

• Bus stops will be maintained in both directions.