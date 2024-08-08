Works - "Observatory" station - Work to create a pedestrian crossing on the surface

Juvisy-sur-Orge - "Observatory" station - Work to create a pedestrian crossing on the surface

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to make future pedestrian paths safer by making a pedestrian crossing on the surface.

What does the work consist of?

In anticipation of the closure of the Observatory pedestrian underpass, the construction of a new pedestrian crossing between the Ducastel site and Rue Petit and the lowering of the sidewalk will be carried out.

For this, several preliminary works are necessary. These include:

• The temporary reduction of the carriageway on part of the rue de l'Observatoire, which will go from two to a single lane of traffic,

• The relocation of electrical cabinets,

• The construction of trenches for the connection of power lines.

After the work, this new pedestrian crossing will be the safe path to take to cross the RN7.

Where will the work be carried out and how long will it last?

The work will be held in Juvisy-sur-Orge from 12 to 31 August, at the future "Observatory" station.

What will it change?

For pedestrians:

• The pedestrian path will be maintained or partially diverted.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 is not modified.

• A traffic line on De l'Observatoire Street will be neutralized for a short time.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.