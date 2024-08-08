Juvisy-sur-Orge - SEDIF concession works - RN7 West side

As part of the concession works for the T7 tram, rerouting work and the installation of a new pipeline are necessary along the RN7.

What does the work consist of?

This concession work carried out by the SEDIF will allow the rerouting and modernisation of the water network along the RN7. The installation of a new pipe will also be carried out.

Where will the work be carried out and how long will it last?

The work will take place in Juvisy-sur-Orge from August 19 to October 22 along the Avenue de la Cour de France (RN7) from the rue de Fromenteau to the rue de la Concorde.

What will it change?

For pedestrians:

• Pedestrian paths will be maintained and some pedestrian crossings will be temporarily removed.

• Access to shops and homes will be maintained.

For motorists: Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled but not diverted in the north-south direction. No changes will be made in the south-north direction.

For parking: Parking spaces will be temporarily removed along the RN7 on the section under construction.

• For local residents: Water cuts may occur during the work. The network operator is responsible for issuing a warning 48 hours in advance.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.