The first edition of the T7 Café will be held on 17 June in Athis-Mons

The T7 Café is coming to Athis-Mons!

Do you have any questions about the extension of the T7 tramway? Would you like to know more about the work underway in your neighbourhood?

This first edition of the T7 Café is an opportunity to discover the project and its main players during a moment of exchange over a hot drink and a snack.

Theme: Focus on the demolition and conversion of the Belle Étoile underpass in Athis-Mons.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Two sessions: 4:30pm-6pm and 6:30pm-8pm

At the Halle des Gravilliers, in Athis-Mons

On the program:

Presentation of the overall T7 project

Focus on the demolition and conversion of the Belle Étoile road underpass

Q&A session with the project team

More specific and individual exchanges

Other times of exchange like this one will be organized as the work progresses.

Photo credits: © Cyril Badet