Service to facilities and shops

Designed for practical use, the extension of the T7 tram will serve many public facilities (hospital, court of first instance and police station in Juvisy-sur-Orge, aquatic centre, etc.), shopping areas (Carrefour shopping centre in Athis-Mons, Juvisy-sur-Orge market), local shops and the Orly hotel complex.

The project will also provide access to the Orly-Rungis sector from the south, the leading economic hub in the south of Île-de-France, with its 65,000 jobs and 5,500 companies.

A new tramway, redeveloped public spaces

The extension of the T7 tram line supports the redevelopment operations of the towns it crosses:

In Athis-Mons and Paray-Vieille Poste, the tramway will contribute to the redevelopment of the RN7 , which will become a real urban boulevard . Housing, retail and service programs will find their place here.

Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves will be the new gateway to Juvisy-Sur-Orge from the Grand Pôle Intermodal.

The insertion of the T7 tram Place du Maréchal Leclerc will be treated in accordance with the existing structure.

The underground crossing of the Parc de la Mairie will be accompanied by a landscape recomposition.

