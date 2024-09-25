Works - Flammarion underpass

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the pedestrian underpass known as "Flammarion".

What does this work involve?

To allow the tram to circulate, the pedestrian underpass known as "Flammarion" must be demolished and filled in. After the demolition phase on the east side, work continues on the west side.

How long will they last?

The demolition of the Flammarion underpass will begin on September 30 and end on November 15, 2024.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• As a continuation of phase 1, pedestrian paths are no longer possible in the underpass and this is permanent. Diversions have been set up to the north and south of the existing crossing.

• Access to shops and neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

• Some pedestrian paths will be temporarily suspended.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled but not diverted in both directions.

For parking:

• Parking spaces will be removed around the pedestrian underpass.

For buses:

• The "Observatoire Camille Flammarion" bus stop in the Paris-province direction will be moved a few metres.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.