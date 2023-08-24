Work to remove the Observatoire and Flammarion underpasses will start.

Publication date: August 8, 2023

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the underpasses. This is particularly the case for the pedestrian underpasses known as "Flammarion" and "Observatory".

How long will they last?

The first two stages of the work will start in the second half of August 2023, starting with the creation of pedestrian crossings.

What does this change?

• Access to homes and shops will be maintained.

• Safe pedestrian crossings will be built on the surface, with traffic lights and refuge islands.

• Traffic will be maintained in each direction, with a speed limit upstream of the construction areas to guarantee the safety of workers.