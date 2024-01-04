Works - Marx Dormoy - Perdereau underpasses

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the Marx Dormoy - Perdereau road and pedestrian underpasses.

What does the work consist of?

Before these underground passages can be demolished and filled, asbestos removal must be carried out in order to be able to intervene safely.

How long will this work last?

• Asbestos removal will begin on January 8, 2024 and end on April 12, 2024.

• Demolition and filling will begin on April 15, 2024 and end on July 19, 2024.

What does this change?

• For pedestrians: paths will no longer be possible in the underpass, permanently. Two "surface" passages have been built with a central island and traffic lights controlled on demand by pedestrians. The south surface passage will be put into service at the start of the demolition work. Access to the shops and the neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

• For motorists: traffic on the RN7 is not diverted during the asbestos removal, it will be temporarily modified during the demolition. Rue Mallet (on the Rue Perdereau side) will be closed for the duration of the asbestos removal in order to install the decontamination airlock.

• For parking: parking spaces will be removed from time to time around the road underpass, but none on the RN7.

• For buses: the "Marx Dormoy" bus stop will be changed in both directions, it will be moved a few metres.