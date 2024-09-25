Works - Paul Vaillant Couturier underpass

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the "Paul Vaillant Couturier" road underpass.

What does this work involve?

To allow the tramway to circulate, the road underpass known as "Paul Vaillant Couturier" must be demolished and filled in.

Two phases:

• Phase 1: creation of a bus access and removal of the barriers of the underpass (1 week).

• Phase 2: Demolition and filling of the underpass.

How long will they last?

Demolition work on the Paul Vaillant Couturier underpass will begin on September 30 and end on December 18.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Access to shops and neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

• Some pedestrian paths will be temporarily suspended.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reworked in both directions and access to the underpass will no longer be possible.

• Access to the shopping centre will be given priority from the north of the RN7 via Rue Paul Demange and Avenue Bernard Lathière.

• The crossing of the Paul Vaillant Couturier intersection will be temporarily closed during the work.

• Avenue Jean Jaurès will be made one-way for the duration of the work.

For parking:

Parking spaces will be removed around the pedestrian underpass.

For buses:

The "Centre commercial Rigolet" bus stop will be maintained but moved a few metres.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.