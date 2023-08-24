Tram

ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge

Preparatory and concessionary work for the T7 tram has started in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge.

Published on

Publication date: July 10, 2023

The concessionaires (electricity, telecommunications, etc.) are moving the networks located under the future tram tracks.

What does this change?

  • At the level of the work zones, alternating traffic is set up, with traffic lights.
  • Parking spaces in the work zones will be temporarily removed.
  • Some bus stops will be moved.
  • Continuity of pedestrian paths will be ensured, with, from time to time, changes of sidewalks to bypass the work zones.
  • Avenue d'Estiennes d'Orves will be temporarily closed at the crossroads, pedestrian traffic diversions will be put in place, and Rue du Maréchal Juin will be made two-way to ensure the link between Rue Piver and the station hub.
  • Access to buildings, homes and entrances will be maintained by the installation of heavy bridges or a construction site traffic officer.
  • Access to the police station will be maintained.

How long will the work last?

  • Phase 1: July 3 to July 17, 2023
  • Phase 2: July 18 to August 18, 2023
  • Phase 3: August 21 to September 1, 2023
Download the work info