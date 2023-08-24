Preparatory and concessionary work for the T7 tram has started in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge.

Publication date: July 10, 2023

The concessionaires (electricity, telecommunications, etc.) are moving the networks located under the future tram tracks.

What does this change?

At the level of the work zones, alternating traffic is set up, with traffic lights.

Parking spaces in the work zones will be temporarily removed.

Some bus stops will be moved.

Continuity of pedestrian paths will be ensured, with, from time to time, changes of sidewalks to bypass the work zones.

Avenue d'Estiennes d'Orves will be temporarily closed at the crossroads, pedestrian traffic diversions will be put in place, and Rue du Maréchal Juin will be made two-way to ensure the link between Rue Piver and the station hub.

Access to buildings, homes and entrances will be maintained by the installation of heavy bridges or a construction site traffic officer.

Access to the police station will be maintained.

How long will the work last?