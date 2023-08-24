Preparatory and concessionary work for the T7 tram has started in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge.
Publication date: July 10, 2023
The concessionaires (electricity, telecommunications, etc.) are moving the networks located under the future tram tracks.
What does this change?
- At the level of the work zones, alternating traffic is set up, with traffic lights.
- Parking spaces in the work zones will be temporarily removed.
- Some bus stops will be moved.
- Continuity of pedestrian paths will be ensured, with, from time to time, changes of sidewalks to bypass the work zones.
- Avenue d'Estiennes d'Orves will be temporarily closed at the crossroads, pedestrian traffic diversions will be put in place, and Rue du Maréchal Juin will be made two-way to ensure the link between Rue Piver and the station hub.
- Access to buildings, homes and entrances will be maintained by the installation of heavy bridges or a construction site traffic officer.
- Access to the police station will be maintained.
How long will the work last?
- Phase 1: July 3 to July 17, 2023
- Phase 2: July 18 to August 18, 2023
- Phase 3: August 21 to September 1, 2023