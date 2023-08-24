Work – Road work and demolition of the central medians continues

What does this work involve?

The road works aim to widen the carriageway of the RN7 by reducing the pavements to maintain a maximum of 2×2 lanes of traffic during the works.

What does this change?

• Traffic will be maintained with two lanes of traffic in each direction.

• Parking spaces on the west side will be removed.

• Bus stops and drop-off/rest area for school buses will be moved.

• Pedestrian paths will be maintained in both directions of traffic.

How long will they last?

• Phase 1: from 2 May to the end of June / beginning of July.

• Phase 2: from June 26 to the end of September.