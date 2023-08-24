Work – Road work and demolition of the central medians continues
Publication date: April 24, 2023
Road works
What does this work involve?
The road works aim to widen the carriageway of the RN7 by reducing the pavements to maintain a maximum of 2×2 lanes of traffic during the works.
What does this change?
• Traffic will be maintained with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
• Parking spaces on the west side will be removed.
• Bus stops and drop-off/rest area for school buses will be moved.
• Pedestrian paths will be maintained in both directions of traffic.
How long will they last?
• Phase 1: from 2 May to the end of June / beginning of July.
• Phase 2: from June 26 to the end of September.
Legend of the road works map (see opposite):
Work on the central median
What does this work involve?
The removal of the central median aims to free up space in the centre of the road to allow the insertion of the tramway platform.
What does this change?
• Traffic will be maintained in 2×2 lanes.
• Parking spaces on the east side will be removed.
• Bus stops and drop-off/rest area for school buses will be moved.
• Pedestrian paths will be maintained in both directions of traffic. A pedestrian crossing will be maintained throughout the duration of the work to ensure the crossing of the RN7.
How long will they last?
From 24 April until the beginning of May.