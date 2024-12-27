Preparatory work in the Observatory sector

The preparatory work will take place along the RN7, at the level of the future Observatory station, before the Civil Engineering structures.

What does the work consist of?

This preparatory work consists of burying and isolating all the concessionary networks of the future underground station while consolidating the foundations of the surrounding area.

How long will they last?

After a first phase carried out at the end of 2024, the work continues and the site sites remain identical. The work will begin on January 6 and end at the end of March 2025.

The work will take place during the day, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. and will not be active on weekends.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Access to shops and neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

• The crossing of the RN7 will not be modified.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will not be reshuffled or diverted.

For parking:

• Parking spaces will be temporarily removed around the site rights-of-way.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.