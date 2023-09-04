Preparatory and concessionary work for the T7 tram continues in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge

Preparatory and concession work for the T7 tram continues in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge. The concessionaires (electricity, telecommunications, etc.) are moving the networks located under the future tram tracks.

What does this change?

• At the level of the work zones, an alternating traffic system has been set up, with traffic lights.

• Parking spaces in the work zones will be temporarily removed.

• Continuity of pedestrian paths will be ensured, with, from time to time, changes of sidewalks to bypass the work zones.

• Access to buildings, homes and shops will be maintained by the installation of heavy bridges or a construction site traffic officer.

How long will the work last?

• Phase 1: September 4 to 23, 2023

• Phase 2: September 25 to October 13, 2023

• Phase 3: November 6 to 24, 2023