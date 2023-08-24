Works – Soil analysis to ensure safe construction sites

Publication date: February 16, 2023

Preparatory and concessionary work will begin. A soil analysis must be carried out beforehand.

What does this work involve?

Essential and regulatory, carrying out pollution tests will guarantee the safety of workers and local residents during the work. The goal is to ensure that there are no hazardous components in the soil. Several deep core samples of 30 to 50 cm and 10 cm in diameter will be carried out along the route. These core samples can occasionally cause noise pollution.

How long will they last?

Coring will take place from the end of February, for a period of about one month.

What does this change?

• As the work is taking place sector by sector, the impact areas will be limited.

• Traffic will be maintained in each direction, with a speed limit upstream of each construction zone to ensure the safety of workers.

• Punctual reductions in the number of lanes will be put in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• In Juvisy-sur-Orge, alternating traffic will be set up on the Place du Maréchal Leclerc and the Rue du Maréchal Juin.

We apologize for the inconvenience and rest assured that we are committed to minimizing disruption to your daily life.

We thank you for your understanding.