Preparatory work has begun on the RN7

Publication date: February 9, 2023

On the RN7, the tram will run in the centre of the road. It is therefore necessary to take advantage of this space to build the extension of the tramway.

To free up this space, while keeping car traffic in 2×2 lanes as much as possible, underpasses will be removed and trees, particularly located above these underpasses, must be cut.

These tree felling began today (February 9, 2023) for a period of about 2 days.

A second stage of cutting will take place from 20 February, for a period of about a week.