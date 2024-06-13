The support of the public meeting is available!

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités came to meet you in the town of Juvisy-sur-Orge. The project team, accompanied by its representative Setec Organisation, presented the work to come in the summer of 2024 as well as the terms of the preventive summary and the amicable settlement commission.

The support for this public meeting is now available. You can find it in the media library of the project website and below.