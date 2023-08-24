Works – Road works start

Publication date: March 24, 2023

What does this work involve?

The road works aim to widen the road of the RN7 by reducing the number of pavements. At the end of this work, the carriageway will be widened to maintain as many 2×2 lanes of traffic as possible.

How long will they last?

The work will begin on Monday, March 27 and will last about two months.

What does this change?

The parking spaces on the west side will be removed at the level of the work area.

Pedestrian paths will be maintained in both directions of traffic. Some pedestrian crossings will be occasionally diverted at the Pyramide crossroads. The signage will facilitate pedestrian paths.

Traffic will be maintained with two lanes of traffic in each direction.

We apologize for the inconvenience and rest assured that we are committed to minimizing disruption to your daily life.

We thank you for your understanding.