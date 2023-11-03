Works - Withdrawals in Juvisy-sur-Orge

From 6 to 28 November, samples will be taken from the roads and pavements in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge in order to detect possible traces of asbestos and/or hydrocarbon pollution.

What does this work involve?

These samples, called core drilling, are regulatory and essential to ensure the safety of workers and

Residents. Indeed, these cores make it possible to check the components present in the soil such as asbestos or hydrocarbons. Already carried out on the RN7, these samples are continuing along the future route of the T7 in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge.

What will this change?

• For pedestrians: paths will be maintained and occasionally diverted.

• For motorists: alternating traffic may be set up from time to time but no street will be closed.

• For parking: parking spaces will also be occasionally prohibited for parking, particularly around and on the Place du Maréchal Leclerc.

• For buses: the bus stops "Hôpital de Juvisy" (Rue Alexandre Piver) and "Marché de Juvisy" (Rue du Maréchal Juin) will be closed for half-days. The latter will not be closed at the same time.

How long will the work last?

From November 6 to 28, 2023.

Sampling operations will only be carried out during the week, except on Wednesdays, market day, and during the day except around rue Alexandre Piver and avenue Honoré d'Estienne d'Orves. Indeed, the investigations on the roads will be carried out at the end of the day and at night so as not to disrupt road traffic.