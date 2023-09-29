Works - Road widening Athis-Mons

What does this work involve?

The road works aim to widen the roadway of the RN7 by reducing the pavements to maintain a maximum of 2x2 lanes of traffic during the works.

How long will they last?

The work will begin on Monday, September 25 for a period of 8 weeks.

What does this change?

• Pedestrian paths will be maintained in both directions of traffic.

• In the Province-Paris direction, traffic will be maintained with two lanes of traffic.

• In the Paris-Province direction, traffic will be with one lane on the approach to the worksite. The speed will be reduced to ensure the safety of the workers.

• Parking spaces will be removed between Avenue Jean Jaurès and Rue R.Salengro in the Paris-Province direction