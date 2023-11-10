Works - Road widening RN7 - Paray-Vieille-Poste

Road widening work continues on the RN 7

What does this work involve?

The road works aim to widen the roadway of the RN7 by reducing the pavements to maintain a maximum of 2x2 lanes of traffic during the works.

Where will the work be carried out and how long will it last?

• Stage 1: From Avenue Jean Jaurès to Rue des Pivoines from 2 October to 20 November 2023.

• Stage 2: From Rue des Pivoines to Avenue Marcel Ouvrier from 30 October to 22 December 2023.

What will this change?

• For pedestrians : pedestrian paths will be maintained in both directions of traffic.

• For motorists : in the Paris-Province direction, traffic will be on one lane as you approach the worksite. The speed will be reduced to ensure the safety of the workers.

• For parking : existing parking spaces will be removed for the duration of the work.