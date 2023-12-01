Works - Flammarion underpass

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the pedestrian underpass known as "Flammarion".

What does this work involve?

Before this underpass can be demolished and filled, asbestos removal must be carried out in order to be able to intervene safely.

How long will this work last?

• The asbestos removal of the Flammarion passage began on November 22, 2023 and will be completed on December 22, 2023.

• Demolition and filling will begin in January 2024 and be completed in mid-March 2024.

What does this change?

• For pedestrians: paths will no longer be possible in the underpass, permanently. Diversions are in place to the north and south of the existing passage. Thus, two "surface" passages have been built with a central island and traffic lights controlled on demand by pedestrians.

Access to the shops and the neighbouring car park entrances is maintained.

• For parking: parking spaces will be removed in order to set up a temporary bus stop for the duration of this operation.

• For buses: the "Observatoire Camille Flammarion" bus stop in the north-south direction is brought forward before Rue de Fromenteau for the duration of this operation.