Work - "Belle Etoile" road underpass - Phase 2

WORK INFO - "Belle Étoile" road underpass - Phase 2

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the "Belle Etoile" road underpass.

What does the work consist of?

As part of the preparatory work for the T7 tram, various road underpasses must be removed in order to allow the T7 tramway to run on the RN7. The road underpass known as "Belle Etoile" must be demolished and filled in. Following the first phase of work carried out on the north side, the work will mainly be concentrated on the south side. During the demolition, asbestos removal work will also be carried out.

How long will this work last?

The demolition and filling work began in May 2025 and will be completed in December 2025. The work takes place during the day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., excluding weekends.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Access to nearby shops and car park entrances will be maintained.

• Some pedestrian paths will be temporarily moved.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be restructured in both directions and access to the underpass will no longer be possible.

• The crossing of the Belle Étoile crossroads will be maintained throughout the duration of the work and will be slightly modified from 13 August.

• Traffic will temporarily remain at 1 lane in each direction of traffic in the vicinity of the works. Restitution of part of the road from the end of October 2025.

• Dead-end of Avenue d'Alsace-Lorraine.

For parking:

• Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed near the road underpass.

For public transport:

• The "Belle Etoile" bus stop will be maintained in both directions for the duration of the work.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.