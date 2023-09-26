Works - Dormoy - Perdereau underpasses

What does this work involve?

Before you can remove the underpasses, two steps are necessary:

1. Temporary bushings are created on the surface. The latter will be secured, thanks to fires and refuge islands.

2. Asbestos removal from the underpasses will also be carried out in order to be able to continue the work in complete safety.

When will they start?

The work will begin on October 2, 2023 with the closure of the road underpass. The pedestrian underpass, meanwhile, will remain open until the pedestrian crossings are effectively implemented from 16 October.

What does this change?

• Access to homes and shops will be maintained.

• Safe pedestrian crossings will be built on the surface, with traffic lights and refuge islands.

• Traffic will be maintained in each direction, with a speed limit upstream of the construction areas to guarantee the safety of workers.

• Access to the RN7 via Boulevard Marcel Perdereau and Rue Marx Dormoy will be closed except for access to residents' residences.

• Bus stops will be moved as soon as the work begins.

• The traffic lane of the underpass known as Belle Étoile will be removed in the Paris-Province direction.