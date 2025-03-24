Works - Athis-Mons - Road widening - RN7 West

Athis-Mons - Road widening works - RN7 West

As part of the preparatory work for the T7 tram, road widening work is necessary along the RN7.

What does the work consist of?

As part of the work on the T7 tramway, and in order to guarantee as much as possible 2x2 lane traffic on the RN7, the carriageway will be modified. The sidewalks will be temporarily reduced but returned and redeveloped in turn at the end of the T7 extension project.

Where will this work take place?

The work will be carried out along the sidewalks, on the west side of the RN7, between Avenue Marcel Ouvrier and Rue du Docteur Roux.

How long will this work last?

The work will take place for 8 weeks, from March 24 to the end of May 2025, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., excluding weekends.

The work will be carried out in three phases:

Phase 1: from 24/03 to 04/04

Phase 2: from 04/04 to 05/05

Phase 3: from 05/05 to 30/05

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• The paths are maintained, some pedestrian crossings will be moved.

• Access to neighbouring homes, shops and car park entrances is maintained.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 is redesigned, but not diverted in the Province-Paris direction.

For parking:

• Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed.

For public transport:

• The "Aristide Briand" bus stop in the Paris-Province direction will be maintained for the duration of the works.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.