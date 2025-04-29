Work – Belle Étoile road underpass

"Belle Etoile" road underpass

The T7 tram will run in the centre of the RN7. To do this, it is necessary to remove the "Belle Etoile" road underpass.

What does the work consist of?

As part of the preparatory work for the T7 tram, in order to allow the tram to circulate, various road underpasses must be removed on the RN7. This is particularly the case for the "Belle Etoile" underpass, which will be demolished. As part of this demolition, a rainwater recovery basin from the tram platform will be installed. Asbestos removal work will also be carried out. The entire demolition will take place in 2 major phases (the northern part, then the southern part of the RN7).

How long will this work last?

The work will take place between May and December 2025, excluding weekends. Phase 1: from 12 May 2025 to the end of August 2025 Phase 2: from September 2025 to the end of December 2025 A second piece of work information will be distributed ahead of the second phase.

What does this change?

• For pedestrians:

• Access to nearby shops and car park entrances will be maintained.

• Some pedestrian paths will be temporarily moved.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be restructured in both directions and access to the underpass will no longer be possible.

• The crossing of the Belle Étoile crossroads will be maintained throughout the duration of the work.

• Traffic will temporarily change to 1 lane in each direction of traffic in the vicinity of the work.

• Dead-end of Avenue d'Alsace-Lorraine.

For parking:

• Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed near the road underpass.

For public transport:

• The "Belle Etoile" bus stop will be maintained in both directions for the duration of the work.