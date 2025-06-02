Works – Urban development – RN7 east

INFO WORKS - Urban development works - RN7 east

In order to allow the T7 tram to circulate in the centre of the RN7, urban development work is necessary to the north-east of the RN7.

What does this work involve?

This work aims to prepare the road to accommodate the future tram platform. They are to be expected from the Porte de l'Essonne station to the Avenue Foucher de Careil. The markings will be gradually put in place throughout the area concerned.

How long will they last?

The work will take place between May 19 and September 30, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., excluding weekends.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Pedestrian paths are maintained, some pedestrian crossings will be moved.

• Access to neighbouring homes, shops and car park entrances is maintained.

For motorists:

• Traffic on the RN7 will be reshuffled but no diversion in the Province-Paris direction.

• Both lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions throughout the work.

For parking:

Some parking spaces will be temporarily removed.

For buses:

The "Aristide Briand" bus stop in the Paris-Province direction will be maintained.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.