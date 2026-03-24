Night work-Belle Etoile

As part of the resumption of the carriageway and the repair of cavities in the carriageway (potholes), work will take place during the night of Tuesday 24 to Wednesday 25 March 2026.

When?

The work will take place in the Belle-Etoile sector on the night of Tuesday 24 to Wednesday 25 March 2026, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

What impacts?

· In the Paris-Province direction, traffic on the RN7 will be redesigned with a single lane,

· In the Province-Paris direction, the double track is maintained,

· Bus stops are maintained in both directions.