Enedis works - Juvisy-sur-Orge city centre

As part of the concession works for the T7 tram, rerouting and electrical connections are necessary in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge.

What does the work consist of?

As part of the concession works for the T7 tram, rerouting and electrical connections are necessary in the city centre of Juvisy-sur-Orge. This concession work will be carried out by ENEDIS and its company ECR.

How long will they last?

The work is taking place at the end of the year, from December 23 to the week of January 13, 2025 on several streets in the center of Juvisy:

• Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves: week of January 13, 2025.

• Rue Victor Hugo: from 26 to 31 December 2024.

• Rue Carnot: night of December 23 to 24, 2024.

• Police station car park: from 2 to 3 January 2025.

What does this change?

For pedestrians:

• Access to shops and homes is maintained.

• Pedestrian paths are maintained.

For motorists:

• Traffic is partially redesigned.

• Traffic will be modified during the work on Rue Carnot.

For parking:

• Some parking spaces are temporarily removed near the works.

We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience caused.